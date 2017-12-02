Sign in to your account
€90m in GLAS payments made to farmers

By on
There are still 3,200 farmers who cannot be paid by the Department of Agriculture.
Over €90m has been paid to farmers this week under the GLAS scheme.

The money is an 85% advance on their 2017 scheme participation.

It follows the payment of €152.2m under the GLAS 2016 scheme.

There are 3,200 farmers who have not yet submitted their nutrient management plans (NMPs) and cannot be paid their last instalment of the 2016 scheme money.

They also cannot be paid their 85% advance for the 2017 scheme.

The Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is not aware of any particular geographic spread or reason for the delay in the submission of these NMP plans to the online system.

Read more

Target GLAS underspend at sucklers and disadvantaged areas – McConalogue

