€90m in GLAS payments made to farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 December 2017
There are still 3,200 farmers who cannot be paid by the Department of Agriculture.
Over €90m has been paid to farmers this week under the GLAS scheme.
The money is an 85% advance on their 2017 scheme participation.
It follows the payment of €152.2m under the GLAS 2016 scheme.
There are 3,200 farmers who have not yet submitted their nutrient management plans (NMPs) and cannot be paid their last instalment of the 2016 scheme money.
They also cannot be paid their 85% advance for the 2017 scheme.
The Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is not aware of any particular geographic spread or reason for the delay in the submission of these NMP plans to the online system.
Target GLAS underspend at sucklers and disadvantaged areas – McConalogue
More in News
By Phelim O'Neill on 02 December 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 December 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 December 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Morrissey on 29 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 28 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 01 December 2017
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...