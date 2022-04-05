Reserve champion Beryl Tommyboy, which sold for €3,000, with owner Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, judge Robert Shannon, Ballinascarthy, and Michael Dullea, branch chair.\ O’Gorman Photography.

The Irish Angus Munster Branch held its 34th Premier Sale at Kilmallock Mart on Saturday 2 April.

A lively trade resulted in a 96% clearance and a sale average of €2,685, up nearly €200 on the same sale last year, with five bulls making €3,000 or more.

The club put a big focus this year on increasing the quality of cattle shown. All bulls had to be fertility tested and genomically tested. The club also introduced minimum weights for sale entry. All bulls had to be exhibitor-bred.

Strong on-farm sales in advance of the sale meant 12 of the bulls out of the 37 bulls entered didn’t show up.

Robert Shannon of the Gabriel herd in Clonakilty, Co Cork, was the show judge and he selected Knockeevan Uno from the herd of Joe Hennessy Clonmel as his overall champion.

The January 2021-born bull has five stars on the terminal index coupled with a 2.7% calving figure and is son of Rosemead Karona, with Rawburn Rommel also in his dam’s pedigree.

Champion Knockeevan Uno, which sold for €3,500, with owner Joe Hennessy, Clerihan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. \ O’Gorman Photography

Auctioneer Denis Barrett dropped the hammer on Uno for the top price of the day at €3,500.

The reserve champion was Beryl Tommyboy from the herd of Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary.

Tommyboy is an October 2020-born son of Keirsbeath Karma from a Ballymagrine Wonder dam and later sold for €3,000.

The Beryl herd also achieved €3,000 for its second entry Beryl Trickster. Trickster is a November 2020-born son of Drumcrow Joker whose dam’s bloodlines include the AI sire Beryl Jamey.

Second highest price of €3,400 went to first-time exhibitor Niall Lynch from Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, with Barnastooka Teddy. This October 2021-born bull is a son of Carrigroe Nathan. His dam, Carrigroe Nobel, is also from the Carrigroe herd. Her pedigree includes HF Rebel and Rathosheen Hugo.

Two other bulls made €3,000 at the sale. Innisfallen The Thinker from the herd of Sean Cronin, Scartaglen, Co Kerry took home €3,000 for his September 2020-born son of Ballinacragga Magic and out of a Cartonroe Ernie dam.

The final bull to make €3,000 was Tubridmore Upwind from the herd of Denis Twomey, Causeway, Co Kerry. Upwind is a February 2021-born bull sired by Weeton Diamond Mine, whose dam’s pedigree included Netherton Peter Pershore.

The next sale for the Munster branch will be held on Saturday 23 April in Kilmallock Mart.