A circa 98-acre residential farm in the west of Co Tipperary is on the market with Newport-based auctioneer REA John Lee.

Located 4km from Kilcommon and 11km from Rearcross, the extensive upland holding is available in its entirety or in two lots.

Lot 1 comprises of circa 51 acres (20.56 ha) and there is a residence that requires renovation near the roadside.

An old style cottage-type dwelling it has electricity and a private water supply.

Alongside it is a yard that has cattle handling facilities and there is also a round-roof hay shed with a lean-to, along with other old stores.

Benefitting from a southerly aspect, the lands are to the rear of the yard and dwelling and are divided into a number of fields, all of which are in grass.

There is an abundance of mature hedgerows throughout the property.

Lot 2 is about 400 metres east of lot 1, but on the opposite side of the road.

North-facing ground, it consists of circa 47 acres (19.17ha) that is all in one block. It is subdivided into 10 fields.

Lot 2 comprises of circa 47 acres.

Part of the lands are contained in the Slievefelim to Silvermines Mountains special protection area for hen harriers.

Just over half an hour drive from Cashel, Nenagh, Thurles and Tipperary town, this significant farm of land is 45km from Limerick city.

The guide price here is €320,000, which puts it at just over €3,200/acre.