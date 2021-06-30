This batch of six Texel-cross lambs weighing 48.6kg sold for €126 (€2.59/kg).

Tuam Mart’s sheep sale held on Tuesday evening recorded a lower entry than normal of 540 head.

Manager Marian Devane said the lower entry stemmed from some farmers who would normally present sheep on a weekly basis at this time of year taking advantage of the fine weather to complete field work.

The trade for lambs remains under pressure, with this driven by a sharp reduction in factory quotes.

These batch of eight Texel-cross lambs weighing 47.5kg sold for €120 (€2.53/kg).

Despite this negative price pressure, there was a high clearance rate of 98% recorded.

As the photos demonstrate, the general run of prices for lambs weighing 45kg to 49kg ranged from €120 to €126 or from €2.50/kg liveweight for medium-quality lambs to €2.75/kg for better-quality types.

A selection of top-quality lambs sold to €130 to €133, with a couple of pens of ewe lambs attracting attention from farmer buyers and securing a premium over factory prices.

This batch of 10 nice-quality Texel- and Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 49kg sold for €133.5 (€2.73/kg).

Lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg sold from €112 for lots with a lower cover of flesh to €118 to €120 for lambs with a better cover of flesh and higher kill-out potential.

The number of store lambs appearing is low to-date, with many producers in the region operating a typical mid-season production system, lambing from mid-March onwards and now approaching weaning. Numbers are expected to build gradually in the coming weeks.

This heavier batch of 10 Charollais-cross lambs weighing 51.5kg sold for €124 (€2.41/kg).

Prices for forward store lambs weighing 38kg to 40kg ranged from €88 to a top of €100, with lambs with a good cover of flesh exceeding the €100 per head mark.

Lambs weighing in the region of €35kg to 36kg sold from €85 to the mid €90s, while a few pens of well-presented lambs weighing 30kg to 31kg sold around the €80 to €82 mark.

The cull ewe trade has been buoyant in recent weeks.

These Charollais lambs weighing 47kg sold for €123 (€2.62/kg).

A lower entry of ewes and in particular an absence of heavy fleshed ewes that would have pushed prices upwards of €170 meant these prices were not recorded on the evening.

The trade, however, was every bit as strong for the type of ewe on offer, with a top price of €166 recorded for ewes weighing 92kg.

These Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighing 42.5kg Sold for €125 (€2.94/kg).

Ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg sold from €120 to €140 plus while ewes weighing in the region of 75kg averaged around the €110 to €115 mark.

Other lots

This batch of 12 lambs weighing 41.5kg sold for €118 (€2.84/kg).

These Charollais lambs averaging 46kg liveweight sold for €126 (€2.74/kg).

This batch of seven Texel-cross lambs weighing 46.5kg sold for €126 (€2.71/kg).

These 44kg lambs with a nice cover of flesh sold for €120 (€2.73/kg).

This batch of 16 Suffolk lambs weighing 43kg sold for €114 (€2.65/kg).

This batch of 28 mainly Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 46kg sold for €120 (€2.61/kg).