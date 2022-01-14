Payment runs continue to take place on a weekly basis across the main schemes. The recent sheep census should confirm stocking rate compliance for those with sheep only who had not previously satisfied the requirements. \ Philip Doyle

The latest Department of Agriculture payments update for the week ending 14 January 2022 shows 99.9% of farmers have received their 2021 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

There are 373 farmers who have still to receive payment from a total figure of 122,486 eligible farmers.

This follows on from 400 farmers who received payment between 17 December and 7 January.

Weekly payment runs are continuing on a number of other schemes.

Other schemes

Payments in the region of €400,000 were made to 228 more farmers under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), with the number of farmers who received payment standing at 96,773.

Meanwhile, there were 285 more farmers paid just under €1m as part of the 2021 Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) advance payment. The number of participants who have received payment now stands at 42,756 or 92.7% of total participants.

Another 22 farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) received payment, bringing the total funds paid under the 2021 scheme year from €5.8m to €6m in the last week. Based on 2020 payment levels, there is likely to be in the region of 170 farmers still awaiting payment.

There were no payments recorded in the last week under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) or the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS).

However, there was another 80 approvals issued under TAMS II, with all eligible applications in the latest tranche to close set to receive approval.