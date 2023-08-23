This New Holland TM175 with 10,700 hours sold for €18,000 plus VAT.

Last Saturday, Hennessy Auctioneers held its August online machinery auction, which saw over 700 lots go under the hammer.

As the auction came to a close on Saturday evening, the clearance rate tallied at 83%, which was later boosted by 9% following the online, timed auction of unsold items – which ended Monday morning at 10am. This resulted in a 92% total clearance rate.

Despite August being one of the firm’s quieter months traditionally, over 1,000 bidders from near and far registered for the sale, which resulted in re-homing of circa 644 lots.

Topping the sale was a 2017 Hitachi Zaxis 38U 3t mini digger, which secured €26,250; followed by a Hyundai Robex 140 13t digger, which sold for €25,750 plus VAT; followed by a New Holland TM175 with 10,700 hours selling for €18,000 plus VAT.

Other top prices included a 990 Ford 7810 Series II, which sold for €16,950 and a 2011 Abbey VF 1500 diet feeder, which sold for €15,000.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday, 23 September.