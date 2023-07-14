Driver license and experience is desired for the Clonmel farm. \ Claire Nash

Dairy farm worker required, Tipperary

This position is for a farm assistant and is based on a dairy farm in Tipperary with 300 cows.

The farm, which has adequate staff facilities and flexible working hours with rostered time off, is close to Cashel. This dairy farm has high EBI cows that calve in the spring and is grass-based.

This farm is able to provide lodging.

Dairy farm co-ordinator, Tipperary

An experienced farm worker is needed for this position, which is based on a dairy farm in Co Tipperary, with 400 cows and expanding. Modern amenities like a rotating parlour and drawing system are available at this farm.

Making daily decisions necessary for the smooth and effective operation of the dairy farm, which is headquartered in Clonmel, will be one of the successful candidate's responsibilities there. They will be in charge of the farm's daily operations and upholding strict health and safety standards.

For this full-time position, it would be ideal to have previous dairy industry experience as well as a valid driving licence.

This role has a competitive remuneration package and private accommodation is available on the farm.

Dairy farm assistant manager, Waterford

A large-scale dairy farm in Waterford is looking to hire an assistant manager.

Candidates with previous experience working on a dairy farm and a willingness to advance in the dairy business are being considered by this dairy farm near Lismore.

The chosen applicant will be responsible for tasks like milking, managing the quality of milk and grasslands, as well as basic farm feeding and upkeep.

Shared staff accommodation can be made available onsite if required for this spring calving herd.

Dairy farm assistant, Cork

A dairy farm assistant position has been made available on a 300-cow dairy herd Co Cork.

The duties of the successful applicant include milking, animal husbandry, general farm maintenance and any assistance that might be required in the day-to-day running of the farm.

It is advised that some weekend work might be necessary on this west Cork dairy farm.

Experience working with livestock is desired, however, training can be provided for this full-time role. This dairy farm is offering a remuneration package of €30,000 per annum.

Accommodation can be made available for the successful applicant’s two-year contract in Drimoleague.

