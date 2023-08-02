While I was dragged to the seems-to-be-everywhere Barbie film in cinemas this week, I couldn’t help but notice that while sitting down for her breakfast in one scene, the central character poured herself a glass from a carton clearly labelled “cow milk”.

It seems Margot Robbie’s Barbie, who could be described as the picture of health, is keen on real milk and none of the nut or oat juice we see floating around.

A trendsetter who has survived generations, some of those watching the blockbuster film might take a leaf out of Barbie’s non-vegan book.