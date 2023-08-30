A delegation of Borris-Ileigh club men (some young and some not so young) took to social media during the week to promote a fundraiser for the GAA club.

There seems to be some unrest in Borris-Ileigh hurling club about short puck-outs at the minute.

However, it seems there’s one thing they can all rest easy over and that’s Belgian Blue heifers with fine rear-ends.

A delegation of Borris-Ileigh club men (some young and some not so young) took to social media during the week to promote a fundraiser for the GAA club which will see a second heifer raffled off.

Local suckler farmer Micheál (Cecil) Tierney got so excited when he saw the heifer strut past him down the pitch that his jaw literally dropped.

The video for the €10 a ticket competition is something to behold in itself.