Well-known Cork Marts employee Jer O’Sullivan has taken up the reins as manager in Macroom Mart.

Involved with Cork Marts for 23 years, he first started out in Macroom as a drover before moving to auctioneering where he looked after both livestock and property.

It’s understood he was in the running for the Bandon Mart manager job but his preference would have always been Macroom.

A native of Coachford, O’Sullivan is currently contract-rearing on the home farm having originally been milking cows.

The first big task for the new manager is the mart’s annual weanling show and sale that takes place this Saturday 2 October.

Staying in Cork, I see the Nicholson family, Niall and Billy, are exiting sucklers and heading for the clusters.

The father-and-son team won the overall 2019 FBD/ICBF €uroStar commercial herd award. The farm sale includes 110 cows and takes place in Bandon Mart at noon on Saturday 2 October.