The hills of Donegal are abuzz with talk of Donegal IFA’s charity calendar for 2022.

The county ran a monthly competition on its social media with a winner picked by a guest judge every month.

Twelve companies have sponsored the calendar to cover the costs and, as a result, this will see all proceeds split 50/50 between its two chosen charities; the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Embrace Farm.

Calendars are available for €10. Get in touch with PRO Tom Boyd at 085-757 9026 or email donegalifapr @gmail.com or see @DonegalIFA on Twitter.