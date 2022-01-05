DEAR SIR: We have seen in the past when the price of beef was very low, the EU brought in the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM), so why are our farm organisations not going to Europe and demanding a Fertiliser Exceptional Aid Measure (FEAM)?

If the EU wants its citizens to eat, it has to pay for it. It is not the farmer’s fault that Russia, America, China and the EU are playing political games with each other, while the price of fertiliser is rocketing.

Over 60% of EU energy needs are now met from outside the EU and, if EU agricultural policy doesn’t change direction, maybe in years to come, over 60% of food requirements will also be sourced from outside the EU.

This is bad policy as it creates vulnerability and the countries you depend on for essentials can now control you.