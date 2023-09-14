…so he turned to his local credit union and applied for a Cultivate loan.

Cultivate is the collaborative credit union finance lending platform for farmers, an initiative that provides short- to medium-term loan finance built specifically around the growing needs of Irish farmers.

Cultivate is a farmer-friendly finance option for farmers seeking unsecured funding up to €75,000 over 10 years and is now available in over 150 locations in Ireland.

Farm safety and better-quality animals

With a young family on the farm, it was a clear priority for Conor and his wife Mary to ensure that they had the right handling facilities in place, addressing any health and safety concerns while at the same time improving the quality of the animals.

“Mainly, what I wanted to use the Cultivate loan for was to improve breeding stock on the farm and improve the handling facilities, cattle crush and loading areas. From the health and safety point of view with suckler beef cattle, it’s very important to have good handling facilities.”

Competitive loan for farmers

To help realise these key initiatives, Conor and Mary contacted their local credit union and availed of a Cultivate loan.

The application process for the young couple was very accessible, as Conor describes: “The process was very straightforward from the first time I phoned the credit union; it was about a two-week process.”

Participating credit unions make decisions locally. Local loans officers have the discretion to take a farmer’s circumstances into account. Conor's local credit union understood the reality facing farmers in Ireland and were familiar with his financial circumstances, personal background and track record as part of the loan review process.

“Cultivate is a very competitive loan for farmers provided by people who understand farming.”

Unsecured loans

Having gone through the full process of applying and securing a Cultivate loan, Conor’s words of reflection highlight a very positive experience.

“The biggest advantage of applying for the Cultivate loan against other loans was the process was very straightforward and there was no collateral needed. I’d certainly recommend the Cultivate loan for anyone to do any improvements or upgrades on their farm.”

As a farmer-friendly finance option, loan repayment schedules are available up to a period of 10 years, with flexibility to repay at times that make sense for the individual farmer.

Cultivate loans are unsecured and there is no need to be an existing credit union member to avail of a loan. Farmers can sign up in their local participating credit union office and be eligible to apply for a Cultivate loan immediately.

Cultivate loans are used by farmers like Conor Kennedy for a wide range of investments including:

Stocking or working capital.

Upgrading farm buildings and handling facilities.

Purchasing new or second-hand machinery.

Supporting on-farm TAMS investments.

Undertaking farm improvement works such as fencing and reclamation.

Cultivate loans are available at over 150 locations in Ireland. A full list of participating credit unions is available at www.Cultivate-CU.ie/#map.

