The late Pat Devane and Pat Dermody were keystone figures in Tuam Mart for more than 40 years. Their families have selected two local charities, Tuam Cancer Care and Cope Galway, as the beneficiaries of a charity auction on 6 December, in memory of the two famous auctioneers.

The “Day for the Pats” auction will take place directly after the cattle sale at approximately 2pm in ring one.

The sale will also be live on the MartBids app, which will allow anyone to bid online. As the saying goes, bid early and bid often.