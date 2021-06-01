It was a a day of dreams for one Cavan family as the Irish Charolais cattle society hosted the last of its spring 2021 sales in Tullamore over the weekend.

The Dunne family of Robert, James and Zara exhibited three bulls from their Kilduff herd making an impressive average price of just shy of €7,500.

These prices were led by a call of €11,200 for the sale topping Kilduff Rockstar. This powerful 13-month-old bull had been ticked off in a number of buyers catalogues, and after heated bidding was eventually knocked down to Claire Ferris and Peter McCague from Co Down. Sired by the famous Doonally New, Rockstar is out of a Pirate dam that goes back to Kilduff Tazmin. Carrying five stars on all the terminal traits, the powerful young bull carried one copy each of the Q204X and F94L genes.

High indexes

Selling directly after the sale topper was the family’s second exhibit Newhouse Roberto. Another April 2020-born bull, the young bull carried some of the highest indexes in the sale, having five stars on nearly all traits and a beef cow calving figure of just 3.1%.

Sired by Newhouse Bigal he is again out of a Pirate cow, which goes back to the successful breeder Kilduff Tazmin. Topping out at €6,200, Roberto also heads north of the border, this time with the successful bidder a suckler farmer from Co Down.

Kilduff Roberto who sold for €6,200.

Last of the KIlduff bulls on offer and polishing off a highly successful day was Kilduff Rosco who met his reserve at €5,000. This May 2020-born bull is a three-quarter brother to the sale topper, and again sired by Doonally New and having the same grandam in Kilduff Clio. Carrying five stars on the terminal index and one copy of the F94L gene he was secured by a suckler farmer in Co Laois.

Kilduff Rosco who sold for €5,000.

Well-muscled offering

One of the oldest bulls on offer last Saturday was Roughan Proper 2 who sold for the second top price of €7,000. This end of October 2019-born bull was bred and exhibited by well-known Donegal breeder Pat McClean and was secured by the Culla pedigree Charolais herd of John and Paul Kingham, Co Monaghan. Boasting five stars on both the terminal and replacement index, the well-muscled Proper is a son of French imported stock bull Roughan Gibraltar with host of other French stock bulls in the back breeding also.

NCBC sire Fiston was again in high demand by commercial suckler men. Best of his sons on offer last Saturday was Fieldview Romeo who hit the market at €5,300. Bred by Monaghan-based David Erskine, his dam’s line includes Elgin Davinci and Prime Roberto. Born January 2020 and ranking five stars on the replacement index he was secured by fellow Monaghan breeder Anthony McVeigh.

Erskine also sold his second bull, Fieldview Riley ET, at a price of €4,000. This five star terminal bull is a son of popular Goldstar Echo with Anside Foreman and Prime Roberto on the dam’s side.

Youngster

The youngest bull on offer, Grangewood Rooney was next in line when he sold for €5,000. Not even 12 months old on sale day, the stylish young bull was bred by Limerick breeder Gerry O’Keeffe. Sired by the previously mentioned Goldstar Echo he is out of a home-bred dam by Enfield Picasso. Carrying five stars on the terminal index and one copy of the Q204X gene he too was secured by a suckler famer from Co Laois.

Prove pedigree

Leitrim-based Sean and Paul Morton sold their sole offering, Sheafield Rolls Royce, at €4,600. This April 2020-born bull features commercial proven bull throughout his pedigree, being a son of Cavelands Fenian with Lisnagre Elite and Pirate on the dam’s side. Carrying one copy of the F94L gene and a beef cow calving figure of 5% he was knocked down to a farmer from Co Galway.

Selling for €4,500 was Ballym Reese from Colm and Louise Quinn, Edenderry, Co Offaly. This twin to a female is sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki and out of of the home-bred Ballym Hotti Totti. Boasting five stars on the terminal index and four on the replacement with a calving figure of just 3%, Reese was the choice of suckler farmer in Co Westmeath.

Impressive trio

A further three bulls hit the market at €4,000. First up was Knockmoyle10 Picasso from Gerry Lynch, Ennis, Co Clare. This son of Lisnagre Hansome is out of a Roundhill Doc daughter that goes back to the famous cow Ashleigh Pearl. Ranking five stars on the terminal index he was secured by a Wexford buyer.

Matching the money was Crossmolina Rolex from regular exhibitor Alan Wood, Co Mayo. This March 2020-born bull is sired by Domino son Stimothee with Inverlochy Ferdie and Perou also in the lineage. Carrying four stars on the terminal index and one copy of the Q204x gen he was secured by a Meath farmer.

Last at the €4,000 price tag was Glenree Robin from John O’Grady, Co Galway. This rising 13 month old bull is a son of Clyth Diplomat with the aforementioned Prime Roberto on the dam’s side. Four stars on the terminal index this one also heads north of the border with a buyer from Co Tyrone.

Overall 29 of the 50 bulls on offer sold for a sale average of €3,847. This average is up over €800 on the previous two years, and although more bulls were sold, the clearance rate was back due to more lots being on offer.