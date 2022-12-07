I hear there were some disappointed Portuguese fans in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend.

A group of soccer fans arrived into one of the local pubs to watch the Portugal v Uruguay World Cup match on the same evening as the winter fair was on in Carrick-on-Shannon. So busy was the mart ring in Carrick, that a large crowd decamped to one of the pubs to watch the sale.

The three TVs in the pub had the best of Belgian Blue pedigrees from the winter fair on view all evening, much to the disappointment of the Portuguese fans. The sale finished up at 3.30am on Tuesday morning but I’m told the TV was switched off long before that.