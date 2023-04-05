John Keane argued that the first sub, youth, is the only pathway to progression in farming.

A GAA team of over 65s... you wouldn’t want to see them up against the likes of the Limerick hurlers anyway and Macra president John Keane doesn’t have much hope for them to drive change in the agri sector either.

Launching Macra’s Land Mobility Service report in Buswells Hotel last week, Keane highlighted how just one in 16 farmers are under the age of 35.

“To put that in the context of a GAA team that represents every parish in the country it’s the first sub. From goalie to corner forward, all are over 35 on the team, and the first sub is under 35.

“I’m not a betting man but I wouldn’t put my €2 on that team to walk behind the marching band on county final day,” he said.

Almost a third of farmers are over 65, which Keane likened to having your midfield and half back line all at pension age.

John argued that the first sub, youth, is the only pathway to progression in farming.