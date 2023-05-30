Gerrygullinane Serenity was the top-priced heifer in the recent Gerrygullinane online timed auction when she sold for €9,500. \ Tricia Kennedy

From Friday 26 May to Monday 29 May, a timed auction was held through Mid Tipp Marts Thurles and MartEye on behalf of Ballina, Co Mayo breeder Gerry Walsh of the Gerrygullinane Limousin herd.

The sale gave an opportunity to new and existing breeders to get their hands on 15 live lots (13 females and two males), as well as three embryo lots from the herd of the renowned Gerrygullinane Glen and Derrygullinane Kingbull who appears to be proving himself time and time again in the sales rings across Ireland and the UK.

Topping the lots in the auction was an April 2021-born heifer, Gerrygullinane Serenity.

Gerrygullinane Teacup sold for €8,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

Serenity was sired by the much sought after Kingbull out of Derrygullinane Jazzylady and was scanned in-calf to Carrickmore Pocket Rocket.

With Ampertaine Foreman and Nenuphar stacked in her parentage, this classy heifer sold for €9,500.

Selling for €8,000 was one of Gerry’s personal favourites, Gerrygullinane Teacup.

The November 2022-born heifer was sired by Carrickmore Pocket Rocket who was out of the 2016 International Limousin Congress champion, Baileys Ice Princess.

Impressive pedigree

Her impressive pedigree also saw the International Limousin Congress male champion and reserve overall champion Derrygullinane Kingbull included as her maternal grand sire.

The sale was met with an 80% clearance but, unfortunately, the bulls and Derrygullinane Kingbull’s full sister failed to meet their reserves.