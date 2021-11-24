Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane walks past manager Mick McCarthy during squad training in Saipan at the 2002 World Cup. \ David Maher

What do Roy Keane, Bill Clinton, Foot and Mouth and the euro being introduced in Ireland all have in common?

They were all in the news when the last reference years were set for the current CAP payments.

It was highlighted in a recent INHFA presentation, which has said that after Ireland decoupled, there was no justification for continuing to pay farmers on a production-based model.

The farm organisation has made no secret that it believes the current reference years for entitlements need reform.