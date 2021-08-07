The thundery downpours and deluge of rain in parts of the country over the last number of days is in stark contrast to the heatwave recorded at the end of July.

Met Éireann’s weather station in Mullingar recorded 71mm of rain on Thursday, almost a month’s worth of rain in one day.

The average rainfall for this location is 81mm, with heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting parts of the country over the last number of days.

From 30 July to 5 August, a total of 86.5mm of rain was recorded at the station.

Status yellow thunderstorm warnings have been in place for large swathes of the country since last week, with heavy showers forecast.

Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have status yellow thunderstorm warnings in place for the weekend.

On Thursday, 37mm of rain was recorded at the Claremorris weather station in Mayo and between 30 July and 5 August some 47.9mm of rain was recorded.

At Dublin Airport 54.5mm of rain was recorded between 30 July and 5 August and Knock Airport recorded 49.7mm for the same time period.

At Teagasc Moore Park 19.7mm of rain was recorded on Thursday last, while at Oak Park in Carlow 15.8mm was recorded.

Some 17.5mm of rain was recorded at Ballyhaise in Co Cavan on Thursday, while 34mm was recorded between 30 July and 5 August at the station.

Heatwave

Six of Met Éireann’s weather stations had dry spells between 5 and 26 July.

These were Malin Head, Co Donegal (lasting 22 days); Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin; Phoenix Park, Co Dublin; Claremorris, Co Mayo; Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon; and Mullingar, Co Westmeath (all lasting 15 days).