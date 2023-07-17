A new fungicide has been registered for use on fodder beet crops and it can also be used on oilseed rape.

Last season saw the last of Escolta used up on beet crops. Its use is no longer allowed on farms.

Syngenta has now brought a new fungicide - Angle - to the market. Angle can be applied twice in the season, usually in late July or early August and again four weeks later.

Speaking at a briefing on the product, Syngenta’s Billy Cotter explained that autumn growth can account for up to 40% of beet yield and maintaining green leaf area for as long as possible is essential and can also help to hold on to leaves for harvest time.

Maximum dose

The maximum dose of the product is 1L/ha. No more than two applications are allowed and the latest timing of application is 35 days before harvest.

Angle contains the active ingredients azoxystrobin and difenoconazole. It claims efficacy in the control of ramularia, leaf spot, rust and mildew.

Trials from Co Cork in 2022 showed a higher green leaf area on plants in November which received the fungicide.

Shoot and root yield were also improved compared with untreated plots, but there was also a benefit to applying two applications - one in July and one in August.

Root yield

An application of Angle in July delivered almost 10t/ha more root yield than untreated crops, while an additional application in August added 14.5t/ha more than an untreated plot or over 5t/ha more than one application in July.

Growers should walk their crops for disease and decide on the strategy that they need to use on their crops with their agronomist.