The Basic Payment Scheme method for payment of entitlements to which farmers have become accustomed over the last decade is changing drastically under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027. The previous system where an entitlement value comprised a Greening payment and a net value has been replaced, and each entitlement will now be subject to a number of new components.
The value of each entitlement will be reduced by 25% to fund the new eco scheme, with a further 10% deducted to fund a new concept called the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).
SHARING OPTIONS: