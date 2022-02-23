Farmers are well aware of the health benefits of golden colostrum, or beastings as I like to call it.

Well, it seems that the golden properties of Irish colostrum could indeed be winning gold medals – but not for Ireland.

I heard on my travels that a company is going around collecting colostrum from dairy farms.

Lucrative

It’s a lucrative venture as they’re paying farmers €2.50 per litre for the good stuff. Apparently it’s being shipped to Germany and given as a supplement to high-performance athletes.

A quick perusal of the web shows that a kilo of dried colostrum costs €250 to buy, which is the equivalent of €63 per litre of fresh colostrum.

It’s a fair mark-up on the €2.50 per litre they’re paying the Irish farmer. It left me wondering why Team Ireland doesn’t take a leaf out of the Russian text book and put an export ban on it.