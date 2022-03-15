The intention stated by the Minister for Agriculture 10 days ago to increase grain production in Ireland in 2022 seems to have become highly diluted following the meeting with farm organisations last week. The stated focus has moved from grains to fodder and food.
While food is undoubtedly a genuine objective in self-sufficiency and security, governments might have done more to heed what has been happening in this regard for the past few decades. We have effectively lost our milling industry, the sugar industry is gone, potatoes are constantly plagued by cheaper imports and our vegetable-producing sector is shrinking weekly due to price pressures, also driven by cheaper imports.
