A Cork man has had the Irish Farmers Journal read to him every week for 10 years.

I was stopped by an elderly gentleman in Cork this week after his carer spotted my Irish Farmers Journal half-jacket.

The man, who is blind, proceeded to tell me that he had already had that day’s paper read to him and that the “new REPS doesn’t sound as good as the last”. The non-farmer Cork city resident, said he hasn’t missed an edition since he lost his eyesight over 10 years ago, and wished me well on our new “high of 320,000 readers”.

We value each and everyone of our readers, and for The Dealer this week, especially our most loyal reader in Co Cork.