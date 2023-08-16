Minister of State Pippa Hackett was not supportive of dairy processors getting compensation for a cow cull. \ Philip Doyle

It would be a “stretch” for dairy processors to get any form of compensation if a dairy cull scheme is rolled out, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has warned.

The minister suggested that by seeking compensation for any potential reduced milk volumes, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) has presumed a cull scheme will happen in the first place and said that this may not be the case at all.

“I think it’s a bit of a stretch to be honest. We haven’t even come up with a plan yet around a scheme for farmers.

“I’ve never been one to support any sort of cull to be honest – voluntary or otherwise. There’s a lot we can do that we haven’t yet done. I think I’d like to see that fulfil itself first,” she said.

Compensation

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue noted the same DII proposal for compensation and said that he is “reflecting” on it and all submissions from other stakeholders, including farm organisations. However, he shied away from ruling out dairy processor compensation.

DII doubled down on its compensation request at the Tullamore Show, with director Conor Mulvihill reiterating that dairy processors expanded over the past decade on the back of “clearly stated” Government policy.

