Kieran and Kevin Treanor with the senior champion, Clontown Sugar Daddy, that sold for €6,400.

Saturday last saw the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) gather for its final sale of the spring in Roscommon Mart.

Keeping in line with all society sales this spring, home sales curtailed the numbers of bulls coming forward.

However, Saturday’s sale saw 34 bulls forward out of 51 that met an 82% clearance rate, while there were seven of the eight heifers entered presented for sale.

Bulls

It was a sweet day for Monaghan breeder Stephen Treanor and his September 2021-born bull Clontown Sugar Daddy.

Sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of a Ronick Hawk dam going back to Wilodge Vantastic, Wilodge Tonka and Sympa, the senior champion boasted a replacement index of €129, a terminal index of €144 and was just 3% calving difficulty on cows.

The double-Q204X carrier sold for the highest price at €6,400.

Following closely behind and selling for €6,000 was the March 2022-born bull Buckfield Tyrone.

It was a bitter sweet day for the mother and daughter duo Norah and Patricia Moore from Westport, Co Mayo, who returned to the sales ring for the first time since the passing of their late husband and father John Moore.

John, from the Buckfield herd, had previously scooped a range of prizes with Tyrone throughout the 2022 showing season.

Tyrone was sired by Hirohito and out of a Wilodge Cerberus dam and boasted four stars on replacement and five stars on terminal.

Tougher

The females were a slightly tougher sell, with just three out of the seven heifers forward going on to find new homes. The three heifers sold to an average price of €2,433.

The top-priced female in the sale was a third-prizewinner from the herd of Des Joyce from Williamstown, Co Galway - Lisnageeragh Suise.

The double-five-star heifer was sired by Lodge Hamlet and out of an Ampertaine Foreman dam.