Declan, Chloe, Josh and Mark Miley, checking on the flock on their home farm in Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon. \ Shanon Kinahan

Brothers Declan and Mark Miley run a multi-award-winning sheep and suckler enterprise just a couple of miles from Knockcroghery in Co Roscommon. The brothers are farming 120 acres and have just very recently taken over the farm from their father, Joe. The Limousin cattle, Dutch Spotted and Charollais sheep are run under the Knockcroghery prefix, while Mark’s Charollais and Suffolk sheep are operated under the Milo prefix.

Farm facts

Location: Ballyglass, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon.

Farm size: 120 acres.

Enterprise: Sheep and sucklers.

Breeds: Sheep – Charollais, Suffolk, Dutch Spotted. Cattle – Limousin. Pedigree prefix: Knockcroghery and Milo.

History of the farm

Declan and Mark’s grandmother, Pauline, hailed from this proud farm, where her two brothers, Tom and Seamus Corcoran, farmed the land. The farm was later passed down to Declan and Mark’s father, Joe, who has in recent times handed it down again.

Joe Miley faced taking over the farm during a time where sheep sheds and slatted cattle sheds were practically unheard of. In 1985, Joe proceeded with building a new sheep shed, which was closely followed by a new cattle shed, before he went on to buy more land, which adjoined the home farm.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Declan commented: “Our farm was initially selected by UCD as a pilot flock back in the 1970s for trialling synchronisation (sponging for early lambing). Around the same time, the flock was also nominated for trials to monitor weight gain between twin lambs and siblings, and various mineral trials with UCD and Teagasc.” There was always a large commercial flock of ewes on the farm. Declan credits his granduncle, Seamus, as “an unbelievable stockman”, who, coupled with his father’s encouragement and a suggestion from their Teagasc adviser Eamonn Egan, took the decision to try pedigree sheep breeding.

Isla, Mark, Josh, Joe, Ria, Chloe and Declan Miley, sharing a laugh on their home farm in Knockcorghery, Co Roscommon. \ Shanon Kinahan

In October 1993, Declan and Joe travelled to Kinvara, Co Galway, to the home of renowned pedigree sheep breeder Padraic Niland. It was on this day, Declan purchased his first pedigree in-lamb Suffolk. Fondly, Declan recalls the day: “Padraic didn’t even half charge for the sheep. He, along with his wife Margaret, offered years of help and assistance and I’m delighted that to this day our families have remained extremely good friends.”

After Declan and Joe purchased their first Suffolks in 1993, their Teagasc adviser, Eamonn Egan, strongly suggested making a move to pedigree Belclare breeding. The Miley men took the decision to make this move and purchased their first three Belclare females from Athenry college.

“We felt that both the Suffolk and Belclare sheep complemented each other within the commercial flock”, Joe added.

Mixing and matching in the years that followed, saw the Miley family reap huge success with both breeds, as they went on to win the Suffolk All-Ireland in 2003 with Knockcroghery Claypipe, who was unbeaten in his show career, and winning at their first Belclare Premier sale in 2004.

Declan and Mark Miley, pictured with judge Frank Gibbons, with their overall Charollais champion ewe at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. / Shanon Kinahan

A change of breeds

In 2007, work commitments led to the Mileys dissolving their Suffolk flock, while driving on with their pedigree Belclare and commercial flock.

Five years later, Mark took to the road on a shopping expedition, which inevitably led to the foundation of the Knockcroghery Charollais sheep flock, having purchased their foundation females from the Awbeg, Logie Durno, Lisfuncheon and Powerview flocks.

In 2019, the first Dutch Spotted arrived on the farm, after Declan imported a ewe lamb as a Christmas present from Belgium.

“A Christmas present that turned out to be a very astute purchase, having already bred lambs to highs of 2,260gns,” Declan added.

The flock is also breeding their own hybrid rams, which include various crosses of pedigree breeds, that have been bred over the past 15 years. The purpose of this breeding is to produce good maternal commercial stock. Declan states that his aim is to breed rams capable of producing sale-topping ewe lambs, while not sacrificing on the killout percentages of the male progeny.

“The current stock ram is a Milford ram, which is adding amazing colour and sharpness to the flock,” Declan added.

Karl Miley, Declan Mangan, Andrew Wilson, Isla, Mark and Ria Miley, pictured with the supreme champion, Cranorskie Adele, at the 2023 West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club Championships at Claregalway show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Preferences

While catching up with the Miley brothers, we thought it would be interesting to get an idea on the preferences of sheep breeds, and it seems as though, for now, they are very content with their choices.

Declan explained how he intends on sticking with the Charollais breed for the foreseeable future, but appreciates the place that both the Charollais and Suffolk breeds play within the commercial flock.

Mark, on the other hand, recalls growing up on the farm where there was always Suffolk sheep and he always had the ambition to start his own pedigree Suffolk flock, which he now runs under the Milo prefix. Mark states that it is “very rewarding” to have a Suffolk sheep in show presentation, and regards this as a sign of the farmers’ summer.

The flock is also breeding their own hybrid rams, which include various crosses of pedigree breeds, which have been bred over the past 15 years.\ Shanon Kinahan

Sucklers

Having a walk around the farm, it is clear that the Miley men are not only clued in on their sheep breeding, but also on their cattle. The brothers recall always having either beef cattle or suckler cows on the farm.

In 2006, Declan attended a sale in Carrick-on-Shannon, with the intention of purchasing a pedigree Limousin heifer, with the view of crossing her with a Belgian Blue bull in an attempt to breed show calves. With a hearty laugh, Declan recalls the day: “It was the usual tale of I went out and spent way over my budget. I was left with no option, but to commence the Knockcroghery pedigree Limousin herd.” Laughing, Declan adds: “I told my father, Joe, that she didn’t cost that much, but it wasn’t long before I got caught out, as the Farmers Journal had a report in the paper the following week detailing the price.”

The brothers are currently running a pedigree Limousin and commercial herd, and use embryo transfers as a way of maximising the genetic potential of the herd.

A number of years ago, Mark purchased the reserve overall champion at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb championships in Northern Ireland, from the renowned Jalex herd. Since then, the champion female has calved naturally three times, and is standing as a very impressive and very functional working cow.

“We have always found that cattle and sheep work extremely well together on a farm. Where markets are concerned, it also helps to spread the financial risk,” they added.

The next generation of Mileys. \ Shanon Kinahan

Shows and sales

“Shows and sales are a shop window to showcase the stock, and also a sounding board as to finding out where the flock is at any given time. We also use the shows as a means to meet new and repeat customers, as they attribute to the success of our farm,” Declan commented.

A fitting moment to reflect on some of their successes to date, Declan recalls one of his happiest showing memories in 2016 at the International Limousin Congress, where his heifer Knockcroghery Kardashian scooped the junior female championship. Declan recalls it was a particularly poignant time, as his young son, Josh, was quite ill at the time.

“While it was only a brief break from reality, it really was emotional,” he added.

The Miley family first started showing back in the 1980s with commercial sheep and goats. \ Shanon Kinahan

Getting involved

The Miley family first started showing back in the 1980s, with commercial sheep and goats. Their first outing was at their local show in Roscommon, and they quickly got bitten by the show bug.

In terms of showing cattle, Declan states that this would never have happened only for the help and guidance of Derek and Lisa Maxwell and their team from Co Roscommon who show pedigree and commercial cattle at shows all over the country.

“They had been showing cattle successfully for years and we knew with them, the animals were in the best possible hands. To show cattle you need serious confidence and Derek isn’t short of this,” Declan added jokingly.

A balancing act

Balancing shows and sales while running a farm, working day jobs and having busy family lives can be a difficult task. The Mileys believe that it is extremely important to have hobbies, which help create a balance between work and farm life.

Mark played senior hurling for Roscommon from the age of 15, Shinty for Ireland, minor and senior football for Roscommon, as well as both age groups for their local club St Dominic’s GAA. Mark won a minor football All-Ireland in 2006 for Roscommon.

Declan played football underage, but when he was stationed in Dublin with An Garda Siochana, aged 21, he found it “impossible” to commute for training and have time for farming. He became chairman of the Belclare Sheep Society, where he was positioned for over 10 years; vice chair of the National Sheep Breeders Association, and vice chair of the organising committee of the NSBA/Red Mills Championships in Kilkenny. He is currently on the Charollais sheep committee.

The brothers recall always having either beef cattle or suckler cows on the farm. \ Shanon Kinahan

Breeding season and genetics

Like every pedigree breeder, the Mileys have tough decisions to make when it comes to the breeding season and recognise the important factors that need to come into play. These include body condition, minerals and health. Mark says that “breeding lines are very important to consider before matching up potential matings. We always look at what qualities or characteristics need to be improved within the flock before we make any breeding decisions”.

Looking for Declan’s advice on what they search for when selecting a ram or a breeding female, his response was short and clear. “We like a ram to look like a male and a female to look like a female. Ah no look, first of all the animal has to have the characteristics of their respective breed. We like the animal to be correct, with a good carcase, and they need to have presence and style – all in all, just the perfect animal. We try to aquire the best possible bloodlines available, but also ones that have the looks to match.”

Declan played football underage, but when he was stationed in Dublin with An Garda Siochana aged 21, he found it “impossible” to commute for training and have time for farming. \ Shanon Kinahan

The next generation

The Knockcroghery farm, which has seen many successful days and triumphs under Joe’s watchful eye, has recently been passed on to his two sons, Declan and Mark. “There comes a time in every farmer’s life where the daily work becomes a younger man’s job,” Joe added.

Like every good farmer, however, Joe will probably never fully retire, with Mark adding: “Dad will always be around, offering help and advice. He was always great for pointing things out if we went wrong, just like after almost every football match.”

Mark has two daughters, Isla (four) and Ria (three). The young girls are on hand to do their own little jobs at home and at the shows, despite their very young age.

“It looks like the show bug has bitten them too,” laughs Mark.

Declan has a son, Josh (13), and a daughter, Chloe (nine). “Josh is a typical teenager, he is an avid footballer and disco goer. He is very intelligent and makes us very proud.”

Josh has won the junior life science section and business excellence institute award at SciFest 2023 for his innovation which relates to lambing.

“Josh has no problem getting his hands dirty and doing any task asked of him.” Josh shares a pedigree Charollais hogget with his younger sister, Chloe, that they purchased in Carlisle last November.

Young Chloe is very involved in the day-to-day running of the farm.

“This includes a de-brief most nights on the daily happenings,” says Declan.

Chloe also has her own sheep and pygmy goats, which Declan says “will provide her with the knowledge of the trials and tribulations of working and managing her own enterprise”.

Mark played senior hurling for Roscommon from the age of 15, Shinty for Ireland, minor and senior football for Roscommon.\ Shanon Kinahan

Chloe’s pygmies

Three years ago, at six years of age, Chloe started her own pygmy goat enterprise after purchasing two pygmy females – Sky and Cookie – from her own pocket money.

In the second year, Cookie had two female kids, Bella and Buttercup. Hard luck hit when Sky had her kid stillborn, but after careful selection a stud buck kid, Cappuccino, was purchased.

Cappuccino was the father of the 2023 kids, which included two sets of twins from Sky and Cookie. These four kids were sold at 12 weeks old. Chloe is also hiring out Cappuccino to visiting females for service.

A suggestion from Chloe of setting up her own YouTube channel to cover the major tasks in relation to the work surrounding the pygmies was debated at length.

A compromise was reached that Declan would post a few videos on behalf of Chloe on his Facebook page.

This has received a lot of positive feedback from social media users, with many people asking questions to further their own knowledge and others enjoying Chloe’s enthusiasm.

"We try to aquire the best possible bloodlines available, but also ones that have the looks to match”. \ Shanon Kinahan

Achievements

Belclare flock

Premier Sale supreme champion, 10 times.

Reserve champion, three times.

Tullamore Show champion, 12 times, and reserve champion, 10 times.

Female of the year, 11 times.

Rams sold to 2,900gns and females to 2,000gns.

Suffolk flock

2003 All-Ireland champion.

2023 west of Ireland championship.

Numerous agricultural interbreed championships. Rams sold to 2,000gns.

Limousin herd

Knockcroghery Debbie sold to Liscarn herd.

2013 Knockcroghery Hero sold for 6,900gns to Allanfauld herd in Scotland.

Ballina Show champion in 2015.

Junior female champion at the International Limousin Congress in 2016.

Knockcroghery Scat Daddy sold to Jalex herd, Northern Ireland, in 2022.

Charollais flock

Winning the 2015 ,2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023 overall all-Ireland championships and becoming the first flock to ever win four supreme championships in a row.

Premier sale champion ram lamb and reserve overall champion on two occasions.

Numerous society show and sale champions, as well as agricultural show interbreed championships.

Rams selling to 4,100gns and females to 3,100gns.