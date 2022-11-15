The John Deere 6120M and the new 6R150 tested here represent two extremes of specification and power output within the John Deere 6M/6R portfolios, hence their significant price difference.

The John Deere 6120M and the new 6R150 are tractors which have been designed to handle loader work and all-round farm duties with equal ability. Yet despite their appearance, these tractors are very different.

The compact 6120M is the most powerful of the short-frame 6M-Series. Introduced in 2020, the four-model lineup debuted Deere’s first sloping low-profile bonnet design. Standing on a 2.4m wheelbase, the 6120M produces 120hp (145hp max).

The 6M models are touted as the ‘can-do’ tractors, which have been designed so they can be specced to the absolute minimum. This not only makes them more affordable, it means farmers don’t have to pay for equipment or technology they don’t need.

The new 6R models take a completely different approach. The ‘go smart do more’ range, includes five small-frame (2.58m) models, now topped by the 6R150 boasting 150hp (177hp max).

The short-frame 6120M and the new small-frame 6R150 are the most powerful four-cylinder John Deere tractors in their respective ranges.

The new 6R140 and 6R150 models are both brand new additions to the 6R line-up, the later model claiming status as the most powerful four-cylinder model John Deere customers can buy. It’s also the most comprehensively equipped and the most expensive. Yet like the 6120M, it too has been designed to make full use of John Deere’s R-Series range of front loaders.

With the opportunity to compare the performance of both the 6120M and 6R150 side by side, it was decided to put both of these loader-equipped tractors to work in the farmyard. The evaluation started with the 6120M.

The 6120M

The 6120M tested here is a well-specced version, featuring John Deere’s 24-speed CommandQuad Plus robotised semi-powershift transmission, which can be shifted manually or left to function automatically.

In auto-mode, shifting up and down through ranges B to F is achieved without any input from the driver. For those who prefer manual control, Deere has integrated a function which makes it possible to jump a range by double-bumping the gear lever in one direction, rather than flicking through each gear in turn.

The 6120M loader joystick here features the back-of-the-hand safety system.

Like AutoPwr CVT tractors, the gear lever carries a scroll wheel which can adjust the maximum forward speed limit, even when the foot throttle is held wide-open.

There are also buttons to lock the transmission into one of the first four ranges, when a specific forward speed is required. The top-speed on all 6M tractors is 40kph.

An option on this tractor, was the Compact CommandArm. This was equipped with Deere’s electro-hydraulic loader joystick, which features a back-of-the-hand safety system.

The 6120M featured John Deere’s CommandQuad Plus powershift transmission. Maximum speed was 40kph.

Our test tractor came equipped with a 623R front loader. From the driver’s seat the implement carriage is slightly obscured at lower levels. However, there’s an adjustable levelling sight so you know the attachment is parallel to the floor. The hydraulic response and lifting power this loader offers is impressive but, importantly, it’s also very controllable.

The short throw joystick is nicely calibrated with excellent proportional control, so with very little practice using the loader becomes second nature. There’s an integrated forward-reverse shuttle button in the grip and four assignable buttons on top. These can be used to operate auxiliary loader operations or control functions such as transmission ratio changes.

Another neat feature is John Deere’s brake pedal activated transmission disconnect system. AutoClutch relegates the clutch pedal into obscurity, by providing four selectable settings ranging from aggressive to normal.

In practice, whether we were loading manure or stacking bales, it could be set-up to provide the type of control you would generally associate with a torque converter transmission.

Once we got used to it, whether we were loading or on the road pulling a trailer, there was never a need to use the clutch. It’s that good.

The 6R 150

The top draw 6R150 comes as standard with John Deere’s AutoCommand (CVT) 50kph gearbox and CommandPro joystick control system, which is integrated into the 6R CommandArm armrest control. Slightly longer and 750kg heavier than the compact 6120M, the beefed-up 6R150 not only packs a more powerful punch but also boasts even greater hydraulic performance.

The 6R gets the updated XXL ComfortView cab with the new low-profile cab roof.

Unlike the 6M which uses a revamped version of the 20/30-Series cab frame, the 6R gets the updated XXL ComfortView cab, which (like the 6120M) replaces the conventional dash-console with an A-pillar display. You also get the Gen4 CommandCentre display monitor as standard.

The 6R150 with AutoPwr achieved a maximum speed of 52kph.

Our test tractor was equipped with a top-spec 643R premium loader, which incorporates features including hydraulic self-levelling, automatic implement latching, boom suspension, loader lights, loading camera, dynamic weighing, return to position and Deere’s exclusive level to horizon system, which keeps attachments parallel to the ground during transport.

The 6150R was equipped with a John Deere 643R (4.3m) premium loader which is quick and simple to remove/install.

The loader is controlled using the latest 6R electronic joystick, which uses capacitive sensing technology to unlock the controller when its gripped.

As with the 6120M, the control action is light, precise and quickly becomes second nature. We preferred the toggle switch design for shuttling on the new joystick, which feels more natural than the button on the 6120M.

This tractor was equipped with the optional 155L/min hydraulic system, which provides adjustable flow rate control for the loader through the CommandCentre display. You need it. Hydraulic response at maximum flow is a little too swift for light weight tasks, or subtle operations such as stacking bales or potato boxes.

In terms of forward visibility, the 6R is not as good as the 6120M at low-level, simply because it doesn’t have the sloping bonnet.

The new 6R150 produces 177hp (max with IPM) giving it a power to weight ratio of 36.7Kg/HP. It is only available with John Deere’s AutoPwr CVT and CommandPro joystick control system.

There is a loader camera fitted behind the attachment carriage, but it’s not particularly effective and vision is easily obscured by muck and dirt.

Overhead visibility is marginally better thanks to the 6R’s larger panoramic roof window.

In terms of overall operation, the 6R150 is unquestionably more refined with a higher degree of operational control, greater comfort and a higher level of technology.

The engine and AutoPwr transmission work in almost perfect harmony, responding instantly to inputs from the driver with a seamless variation of power versus operational efficiency, which is almost undetectable.

For the farmer who wants one tractor which has to do everything, the new 6R150 would arguably be the ideal choice. But it’s expensive.

On the other hand, the 6120M isn’t cheap but remains an excellent and very capable alternative, which is arguably better suited to the needs and bank balance of those farmers looking for a capable all-rounder with a quick-detach loader. You pay your money, you take your choice.