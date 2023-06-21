Winter barley at the Drummonds trial site in Termonfeckin, Co Louth last week. / Barry Cronin

I see the Tillage Incentive Scheme was launched last week. I thought it might be for the 2024 planting season which will start in about two months, but it’s for 2023.

We’re only a few weeks from harvest and the crops are well in the ground, after a late spring, and the Tillage Incentive Scheme has just been launched. It won’t incentivise me to grow extra tillage crops now. Sure, I have the gate closed on my bit already and wasn’t sure of the rules.

On a side note, I heard the three agricultural ministers were at big crops open day in Oak Park on Wednesday. There’s lots of talk about crops, but not much action.

I can’t see the area increasing with incentive schemes like this.