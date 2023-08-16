This year's show saw a record number of livestock entries, with many describing this year's show as the biggest and best one yet. \ Philip Doyle

As the curtains close on the 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show, many spectators, visitors and exhibitors will reflect happily on what was probably one of the most successful and enjoyable Tullamore Shows to date, while organisers have already begun preparations for next year’s show.

Bringing together all that is good in the world of agriculture, the National Livestock Show, which is Ireland’s biggest and best one-day livestock event, does everything in its power to knock down the negative walls that are built around our industry on a daily basis.

It draws near friends and strangers, young and old to highlight the best of Irish agriculture through competitions, demonstrations, talks and trade stands.

With record entries, yet another record crowd and visitors in attendance from Cork to Brazil, the 2023 show will not be forgotten for a very long time, especially for those who took home the highly sought after gold and silver medals, which were presented by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Tullamore Show pulls in spectators from near and far and not just because of the scale of the event, but because people recognise it is the pinnacle of the summer show season, with pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep breeders from all over Ireland preparing and praying for months to be in with a chance to win those medals and to feature in the parade of champions, which always draws a massive crowd.

Every year, we see a huge increase in the amount of young people attending the show, both as spectators and, more importantly, in the show rings and for many, it’s heartwarming to know the future is in safe hands.

For extensive breed by breed coverage, check out www.irishfarmersjournal.ie/pedigree.