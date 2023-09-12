The religious, sporting and agricultural community in Co Wexford lost a tremendous friend, farmer and devoted priest last week.
Canon Byrne, who died at the age of 94, had a huge passion for farming and spent Thursdays with his extended congregation after mass in Monaseed at the ringside in Carnew Mart. His work extended to organising shipments of heifers and goats to countries such as Albania, Kosovo, Somalia and Ethiopia. May he rest in peace.
