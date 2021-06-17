The Royal Highland Show took place in Edinburgh this week behind closed doors.

Usually a hive of activity with spectators for four days, this year’s classes were all livestreamed from the Highland Show Society webpage. While interesting to watch, nothing beats the real thing and we all hope for a quick return to Irish shows.

Due to its ideal location, walking distance from Edinburgh airport, the show generally draws hundreds of keen Irish pedigree cattle breeders to the showgrounds for some or all of the event.

While as much a social gathering as anything else, many of the genetics used in Scotland are also used in Ireland and vice versa.

So to keep you up to date, here we have all the breed championship results.

This year’s judging saw no overall beef interbreed championship, instead it was broken into native and continental championships.

Securing top place here was the Limousin heifer Grahams Precious from Robert and Jean Graham based outside Stirling. This 17-month-old heifer has an Irish connection and is from one from a family which has been a hot topic for the past six months.

Grand dam of Precious is three-time Balmoral champion and Irish bred cow, Milbrook Ginger Spice, who is also the dam of, Wilodge Posh Spice, the 250,000gns new world-record-priced Limousin sold back in January. Posh Spice’s full sister and dam of the Precious is Grahams Melody, a heifer who stood reserve interbreed champion at both the Yorkshire and Welsh shows in 2018.

Sire of this year’s Highland Show continental champion is former herd sire for the Grahams herd, Claragh Franco, a Northern Irish-bred bull who was purchased for 24,000gns in Carlisle.

Standing reserve in this interbreed was the Charolais bull, Maerdy Morwr from ARJ Farms, Aberdeenshire. Originally bred in Wales, the four-year-old Maerdy Dynamite son was purchased privately for a five figure sum three years ago.

Heading up the native interbreed championship was the Hereford bull Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks from Tom and Dy Harrsion. This three-year-old bull is a son of the Danish-bred sire of the year SMH Kingsize 87k and a Romany-bred dam. No stranger to success, Rebel Kicks secured the male breed champion and native junior bull championship at the Royal Welsh as a yearling in 2019.

Standing reserve in the native interbreed was the Galloway cow Blackcraig Dora May. This nine-year-old cow was brought out by John and Ann Finlay, Castle Douglas. Shown alongside her autumn-born heifer calf she is by the homebred sire Balckcraig Rasputin.

Other breed championships

Taking the Angus championship was Weeton Blackbird V519 brought out by well-known show man Richard Rettie. This two-year-old heifer was purchased at the Weeton dispersal October 2019 and is a daughter of successful AI bull Rawburn Boss Hogg.

In the Simmental ring, top place went to the senior bull Drumsleed Hivy 16 from the Aberdeenshire-based Smith family. Originally purchased in Stirling, the four-year-old is a son of Haystar Cracker 11 and Drumsleed Valonia.

The senior bull Dunsyre Horation took top placings in the Shorthorn ring for exhibitors the Headlind Partners. This seven-year-old is a son of Langalbuinoch Barney.

Topping the Blue section was well-known breeder Kevin Watret with his yearling heifer Solway View Pearl. This Dodou De St Remacle daughter is out of the 2019 Highland Show Blue champion Solway View Milly.

In the Blonde section, top place went to Blackwater Maple from Thor Atkinson. The second calver is a daughter of Blackwater Heston and was shown with her heifer calf, Newlands Santana, at foot.

Rednock Panther Poll from Gill and Malcolm Pye took top honours in the Salers championship. This January 2020-born bull is sired by Rigel Munro Poll.

A five-year-old cow from the Belted Gallaway section took top honours. Huntfield Twiggy was the name of the cow and she was out of Southfield Major Ronaldo and shown alongside her April born bull calf.

Taking top placings in the Highland cattle section was the two-year-old bull Gusgurlach of Balmoral. From the fold of the Queen which runs in Aberdeenshire, the stylish bull was sired by a homebred Tomintoul of Glamis Castle son.

Sheep highlights

Taking the interbreed championship in the sheep section was the Charollais ewe from Bruce and Gregor Ingrams’s Loanhead flock. This first-lambed ewe is by the homebred sire Loanhead Talisman and out of a ewe bought at the Wedderburn dispersal.

This topped an exceptional day for the family who also took male and reserve overall breed champion with their shearling ram Foxhill Va Va Voom. This powerful ram is a son of Loanhead Triathlon and purchased for 16,000gns at Worchester last year. The two Charollais champions later joined and secured the champion interbreed pairs.

Standing as the reserve interbreed sheep champion was the Texel champion. Brought out by the Milnbank flock of Robbie Wilson, this shearling was sired by Knock Yardsman and out of a Strathbogie Yes Sir ewe.

Alan and Ellie Miller secured the Beltex championship with their shearling ewe. This Baileybrook Chief daughter is out of Woodies Classy Girl. The Beltex female and supreme champion later joined with the male Beltex champion, Clary Forkout, to secure the reserve interbreed pairs.

Taking both the Suffolk championship and reserve was the Hiddleston family. Taking the overall breed title was a homebred shearling ewe by Errigal Hard Rock. Standing reserve and male champion was a ram lamb by Kingbally Crashball.

Having taken the overall breed championship for Blues in cattle, Kevin Watret also took the Blue Texel championship with the sheep. Top honours here went to Solway View Baby G, a ewe by a Corra ram.