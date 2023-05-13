David Connolly of the Brigadoon Charolais herd with his stock bull and supreme interbreed champion Balmyle Sandy. \S. Kinahan

After months of hard work and preparation the results are in and the awards have been handed out at the 2023 Balmoral Show, which is now in its 154th year.

The annual event which takes place in Balmoral Park just outside Lisburn saw a record number of cattle entries at the Northern Ireland venue this year, with Irish exhibitors swooping in to put their stamp on 11 different championship titles.

Lineup of southern champions from the 2023 Balmoral Show. \S. Kinahan

Supreme champion

In the supreme interbreed championship, which saw a lineup like no other, it was the 28,000gns Charolais bull Balmyle Sandy that stood proud at the top of the line.

Sandy stole the show for David and Albert Connolly, fighting off stiff competition from a remarkable selection of champions. The young bull, which has just turned two years old, oozed power, class, style and correctness. Sired by Maerdy One Direction and bred by W P Bruce, the 1,230kg bull was a worthy winner of this year’s title.

@farmersjournal at the @balmoralshow. And the beef champion of champions goes to the @BritCharolais !!! The Connolly family’s stock bull Balmyle Sandy with William Smyths Millbrook Naughtyspice standing in reserve. @_shanonkinahan_ @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/5COCeJTiV1 — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2023

Reserve champion

Another tough decision for judge Andrew Hughes saw the reserve supreme interbreed championship title go to Willie Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, for his February 2018-born Milbrook Naughtyspice.

Willie Smith with Milbrook Naughtyspice, the reserve supreme interbreed champion. \S. Kinahan

Standing as the overall Limousin champion with her three-week-old calf at foot, Naughtyspice followed in her mother Milbrook Gingerspice’s footsteps as she marched on to the interbreed championship.

Hallow Holsteins with the honourable mention Hallow Atwood Carmen.

Second in reserve

Another strong contender from the overall championship lineup saw A & C Armour’s Woodvale Delia X867 tapped out as the second in reserve champion.

The March 2021-born female stood as the overall Aberdeen Angus champion alongside her first calf, which is now four months old.

Irish Interest

After a hectic three days of judging here in Balmoral we have to commend this Irish exhibitors for all of their hard work and achievements.

Daniel Moloney with the reserve overall Limousin champion Charlottes Sapphire. \S. Kinahan

Limousin

Overall champion: William Smith, Oldcastle, Co Meath, Milbrook Naughtyspice.

Reserve overall champion: Donal Moloney, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, Charlotte’s Sapphire.

Male champion: Carrickmore Schumacker bred by Karl Connell, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Reserve junior male champion: Martin Davis, Ballinalee, Co Longford, Castlebrock Trafford.

Belgian Blue

Daniel, Tim and Denise O'Donovan with the overall Belgian Blue champion, Don Oreo. \S. Kinahan

Overall champion: Daniel and Tim O’Donovan, Dunmanway, Co. Cork, Don Oreo.

Reserve Overall Champion: Corrandulla Queen Red Gene ET bred by Derrick Forde, Corranudulla, Co Galway.

Shorthorn

Tommy Staunton, Ian Park, Trevor Chadwick and Amanda with the overall Shorthorn champion cow Caramba Oi Edna and her January-born calf at foot. \S.Kinahan

Leanne Greene's reserve overall Shorthorn Champion, Belthlehem Malton bred by Tom Fox from Co Westmeath. \S.Kinahan

Overall champion: Tommy Staunton, Kinvara, Co Galway, Caramba Oi Edna.

Reserve overall champion: Bethlehem Malton EX 90 bred by Tom Fox, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Charolais

Andrew Norris and Darragh McManus with Dreamteam Superwoman the reserve female Charolais champion. \S.Kinahan

Bláthnaid Brady with the reserve female Charolais champion. \S.Kinahan

Reserve female champion: Andrew and Kate Norris and Darragh McManus, Co Donegal, Dreamteam Superwoman.

Commercial

Eoghan Breslin with Daniel and Donal Moloney from C Clare with the reserve overall Commercial champion Coco.

Reserve overall champion and junior champion: Donal Moloney, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, bred by Eoghan Breslin, Co Donegal.

Holstein

Honourable mention: Hallow Holsteins, Gorey, Co Wexford, Hallow Atwood Carmen.

