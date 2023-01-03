This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born June 2020 and scanned in calf to Clonguish Ronald sold for £6,800.

On a wet and windy Wednesday, men, women and children travelled from North and South and from across the pond to pack the ringside at the Jalex Select Winter Wonders sale.

The sale, held on farm through Harrison and Hetherington and online via MartEye on 28 December, attracted a stellar crowd to view the 140 lots on offer.

Selling two lots apart and very early in the sale were the joint two highest prices of £6,800 (€7,669.29).

The first, Lot 10, was a June 2020-born Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer carrying a heifer calf to the new Jalex stock bull that was purchased in Elphin in March 2022 Clonguish Ronald. She is due to calve in April 2023.

She is sired by Gaskbeg Royal Producer R234 and out of a Limousin-cross Belgian Blue cow.

Lot 12, a Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in May 2020, completed the top-priced duo.

She was purchased by James Alexander in Donegal last December after she caught his eye in Carrick-On-Shannon after standing as the senior Belgian Blue champion.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2020 and scanned in calf to Clonguish Ronald sold for £6,800.

She was sired by Ross Alo (AZL) out of a Belgian Blue-cross Limousin cow and is due to calve in May 2023, also to Clonguish Ronald.

Following on with the second highest price of the day were another duo, this time selling for £5,000 (€5,639.18) apiece.

This Belgian Blue cross heifer born Decemebr 2019 and scanned in calf to Corcamore Romeo sold for £5,000.

Lot 47 was first up, a Belgian Blue-cross out of a 50:50 Limousin-cross Simmental cow. This December 2019-born heifer was sired by Boroside Jagerbomb out of a Netherhall Epic dam and is scanned with a bull calf due to calve in March 2023 to the EBY-sired Corcamore Romeo.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2020 and scanned in calf to Corcamore Romeo sold for £5,000.

Also selling for £5,000 was a February 2020-born heifer sired by Manitou De Belle Eau (DBZ) from a Hauteclair dam and due to calve in March 2023 to Corcamore Romeo with a bull calf.

Following closely behind was a three-quarter bred British Blue heifer bred at Holehouse farm. She is a March 2020-born heifer sired by Bedgebury Kent out of a Netherhall bred dam. Scanned in calf carrying a heifer, she is also due to calve in March 2023 to Corcamore Romeo.

Selling for £4,500 (€5,075.26) was what James himself described as “a beauty of a blue”. June-2021 born, this heifer was sired by Tardif D’ Hontoir (TFH). Scanned carrying a heifer calf sired by Corcamore Romeo, she is also due to calve in March 2021.

Brought forward for sale on the day were a team of four bulls, one pedigree Limousin, one pedigree Charolais and two hybrids.

Selling for £4,400 (€4,962.48) was an easy-calving March 2021-born hybrid bull sired by Lodge Hamlet out of a Ballyfin Borat ET dam.

The day concluded with a full clearance of the 140 lots offered for sale with a sale average of £2,967 (€3,346.29).