Aisling and Frank Burke at the 2023 Tinahely Show with Spud, their commercial male champion, the €2,500 Zurich Insurance commercial champion, and FBD Senior Belgian Blue champion. / Shanon Kinahan

Tinahely Show in Co Wicklow returned for it’s 86th annual show on Bank Holiday Monday, 7 August, where exhibitors and spectators flocked from near and far to attend the annual event.

The show attracted exhibitors from Cork to Donegal, with some cattle classes displaying over 20 entries.

Competition was fierce, but there could only be one winner (in each section).

In the commercial ring, it was a wonder day for the Croom, Co Limerick, father and daughter duo of Frank and Aisling Burke – with their Belgian Blue-cross bullock, Spud.

Goldstar Sephora, the overall Charolais champion and overall supreme pedigree interbreed champion at the 2023 Tinahely Show, from Maryin Ryan's Goldstar Charolais herd. / Shanon Kinahan

Spud claimed the red rosette in the bullock under-36-months class, before going on to be tapped out as the male commercial champion.

The Burkes’ success continued as they stepped into the Zurich Insurance PLC commercial championship ring, only to once again be tapped out as the champions.

Reflecting on what was already a great weekend, having previously secured the supreme commercial championship title at Kildysart Show on Saturday, the Burkes made one last effort to put the icing on the cake, so to speak, as they took their chances in the FBD Insurance senior Belgian Blue crossbred final – where once again they marched to the top of the line, to top off an outstanding Bank Holiday Monday in the show ring.

Timmy and Derek McKinney and Katelin O'Brien, pictured with their two champions at the 2023 Tinahely Show. Black Magic, their February 2022-born heifer won the no permanent teeth class, before being tapped out as the female commercial champion and the overall commercial champion. Red Lady, their March 2023-born calf went on to be tapped out as the FBD Belgian Blue crossbred calf champion. / Shanon Kinahan

Pedigree ring

A busy morning in the pedigree ring saw classes take place for the Aberdeen Angus, Aubrac, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Parthenaise, Shorthorn and Simmental breeds.

When it came to the overall pedigree interbreed championship, it was just the Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn, Belgian Blue and Charolais champions that were left standing after a very long day.

After much deliberation, interbreed judge Eddie Barrett finally made his decision and tapped out Co Tipperary breeder Martin Ryan’s Goldstar Sephora as the overall pedigree interbreed champion, a worthy winner continuing her unbeaten streak on the summer show circuit.

Declan and Jack O'Meara from Birr, Co Offaly, with their March-born heifer calf that won the super calf championship at the 2023 Tinahely Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

The December 2020-born Phocea daughter was tapped out as the winner in the pedigree Charolais cow or heifer in-calf or in-milk class before being tapped out as the supreme Charolais champion of the show.

Scooping the reserve pedigree interbreed title was David Wharton from Birr, Co Offaly, with his January 2016-born Belgian Blue cow, who marched on as the supreme champion from the Belgian Blue ring.