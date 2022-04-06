While some farmers were willing to dip into the market for fertiliser when the price quoted was £600/t, it would seem that £800/t to £900/t is something the vast majority of farmers are simply not willing to pay.

But even at prices approaching £1,000/t, assuming each kg of nitrogen (N) grows 20kg of grass dry matter, this is still a cheaper feed energy source than that from concentrates priced at over £300/t.

With concentrate prices looking closer to £400/t next winter, the logic all points to making the most from the 2022 grazing season, making as much high-quality silage as possible, and applying fertiliser to meet crop needs.

The theory would be fine if we assume that output prices will keep pace with input costs. That might happen, with dairy commodity markets in particular, continuing to perform very strongly.

However, just because input costs are high, it does not necessarily mean that output prices will follow suit, so for other grazing livestock enterprises, the risks are significant.

The first aim on these farms in 2022 has to be to protect their direct payment. That may well mean applying less fertiliser, buying less concentrate and keeping less livestock.

It is also vital that whatever fertiliser has been bought is used efficiently. On grazing, the mantra should be to go little and often rather than applying it all in one or two dressings. Skip very wet periods and times of drought. Rotational grazing is a must.

Silage ground

On silage ground, fertiliser should be mainly targeted at first cut. Fields for silage should be closed up by 10 April, as delaying beyond this date will hit yields. Given changeable weather conditions at present, split the application, with two to three weeks between each dressing. N is easily lost, so avoid applying fertiliser if heavy rain is forecast within the next three to four days.

In an average year, 60% of grass growth occurs by 30 June, so farmers must make the most of the next 12 weeks, and re-evaluate their situation then.

