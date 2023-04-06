Abbey Machinery has announced plans to expand its modern 110,000 square feet production facility located within its 30 acres site outside Nenagh, Co Tipperary by a further 10,000 square feet.

The addition of robotic welders, fibre laser and plasma machines are said to support extended throughput, delivering high-spec, custom-made solutions for all its customers’ growing needs.

The well-known manufacturer of slurry-handling and diet-feeding equipment has also worked to reduce its carbon footprint, having recently installed more energy efficient manufacturing equipment.

This includes new plasma cutters, which increase capacity and quality, alongside a new fibre laser machine, which replaces an older CO2 laser.

A new 250 kilowatt solar panel system at the factory will also help reduce its carbon footprint. Over 60% of the electricity used is now sourced from renewable energy.