The new 7.7m Agri Pro trailing shoe will feature on the stand for the first time.

Taking centre-stage at this year’s Abbey Machinery stand, will be its latest 7.7m Agri Pro trailing shoe and the updated Plus range of diet feeders.

Trailing shoe

Designed to combine both strength and a lightweight structure, the Agri Pro trailing shoe features a self-levelling boom, capable of adjusting to undulating ground contours.

The unit is fitted with an Alrena slurry distributor/macerator, which feeds slurry through each of its 30 outlets via 40mm diameter hoses to each individual outlet.

Units can be purchased with Abbey’s slurry tanker range, or separately for retrofit purposes. The Premium model trailing shoe applicator, with its hydraulic mast, will also be present.

Diet feeders

A selection of diet feeders catering for varying farm sizes from 15m3 to 28m3 will also be showcased. Models will include: the VF1250 single auger, as well as the VF1500, VF2100, VF2450 and VF2850 twin auger machines.

The heavier duty, higher specification Plus range of feeders, comprising the VF2450, VF2650, VF2850 and VF3050 models, have now been given a number of upgrades as standard.

Some of which include: a 22mm auger, Digi-Star 2810 control terminal, fully galvanised viewing platform, new style feed-out arm, rounded mudguards, wider tray for minimum spillage and door wedges for an even feed out.

An Abbey Diet Feeder with NIR feed sensor, for real time analysis of quality and homogeneity of mix, will also be featured in Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena.

The Plus range of Abbey diet feeders have been given a number of updates as standard.

Aside from weigh cells, Abbey diet feeder technology available includes NIR sensor, feeding apps and ingredient tracking.

In addition to its broad range of slurry tankers and diet feeders, other machines set to be on the Abbey Machinery stand will include: the Tornado 4000 & 5000 slurry agitators, Maxi Float grassland toppers, and Abbey fertiliser spreaders.