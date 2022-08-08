The 2022 Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme is still open for the submission of new applications.

The Abbeyleix Bog Project in Co Laois has been approved grant funding of up to €75,000 for peatland restoration measures under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme.

The measures include work on cutaway bog and wet woodland, which will halt carbon emissions, enhance water quality and provide habitats for a diverse range of flora and fauna which have adapted to life in the bogs.

Making the announcement, Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcom Noonan said that the funding would help embrace and bolster nature and biodiversity in the area.

The minister stated that he was delighted to support active and determined community and volunteer groups such as the Abbeyleix Bog Project in their efforts to enhance nature and biodiversity.

The scheme, which is under the remit of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has been operating for the last number of years.