Abbott Ireland is reviewing its options after the company’s plan to carry out works at its Cootehill, Co Cavan, milk processing site were quashed in the High Court last week.

Abbott was granted planning permission to update its Cootehill plant by Monaghan County Council in 2021 and the decision was upheld by An Bord Pleanála.

However, An Bord Pleanála last week conceded a case brought against the works by John Morehart, owner of Bellamont Castle in Cootehill, Co Cavan, and listed in the board’s documents as living 1.1km away from the site of the proposed works in Cootehill.

The planning related to the proposed expansion to existing facility to provide additional storage capacity, laboratory areas and office space of up to four storeys.

Four five-storey powder silos and a standalone water treatment plant were also among the developments planned for the site.

“Since 1974, Abbott has been a part of the Cootehill community, where we manufacture high-quality infant formula that helps babies around the world grow and thrive,” a spokesperson for the processor told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We are aware of An Bord Pleanála’s decision and will review our options.”

The permission initially granted allowed for the construction of new facilities at the infant formula plant.

Abbott maintains that a total of around 1,000 dairy farmers north and south of the border supply its Cootehill plant with approximately 500,000l of milk per day.

An Bord Pleanála had stated it was satisfied that the works would not be likely to have effects on the Special Area of Conservation (SAC) of Lough Oughter and surrounding loughs.

It also noted in its decision that the development was not connected to or necessary to the management of the site.

Environmental group An Taisce had also raised its concerns in submissions to An Bord Pleanála, which related to what the group said would be the development’s impact on the environment around the site.