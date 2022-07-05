Pictured at the launch of the Growvite All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus finals, which occurred at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Youth development workshop on Liss Aberdeen Angus farm was Mark O’Rourke of Univet, John McEnroe of Liss Aberdeen Angus, who last won the All-Ireland trophy, and participants of the youth development workshop.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is preparing for its Growvite all-Ireland finals at Oldcastle Agricultural Show on 17 July.

Association breed secretary Shane Murphy said: “We are delighted to see a return of our all-Ireland finals after a break since 2019 due to COVID-19. This, of course, wouldn’t be possible if not for the continued support we receive from Univet.”

A family-owned business based in Co Cavan, Univet has been sponsoring the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association finals for 33 years.

This year’s judging will be undertaken by Angus Stovold who runs the Rosemead Herd in England, and sees an increased prize fund of €6,000.

The schedule for the Meath-based show features 12 classes for bulls, cows, heifers, and calves.

Prizes

The four highest-placed entries in each class will receive cash awards ranging from €120 for first prize, down to €20 for fourth prize, as well as Univet products.

There are also two classes for young handlers, junior (under 17) and senior (17 to 25). Prizes in this section include €50 for first, down to €20 for fourth.

The all-Ireland champion will secure a €250 cash prize, a sash, commemorative medal, veterinary products and the prestigious all-Ireland championship trophy – an eye-catching piece of silverware dating back to 1902. The runner-up will receive a €130 cash prize and veterinary products.

The competition is open to all Angus cattle in the Republic of Ireland, whether registered in the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association herdbook or the Irish Angus cattle society herdbook. Schedules can be viewed at www.oldcastleagrishow.com or by contacting shane@irishaberdeenangus.com. Please note that all entries need to be made direct to Oldcastle Show and entries close strictly on 12 July.