On Thursday 4 May, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its final spring sale of the year in Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary. Overall, the sale was met with a 100% clearance rate with the lots selling to an average price just over €3,660.

Topping trade on the day and continuing his run of form was Matt Goulding with Goulding Paddy Y312.

The March 2022-born bull was sired by Clara Swanky who also sired the two top-priced bulls at the association’s sale in Thurles the previous week.

Boasting five stars across the board with a massive carcase weight figure of +23.8kg, he met his reserve at €5,100.

Next to top the polls was the previous lot into the ring, Drumcrow Volvo, who sold for €4,700. Bred by Cavan breeder Margaret McKiernan, this bull was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg out of the homebred Drumcrow Partner Perfect L475 dam.

Again, boasting a page of stars, he carried a carcase weight figure double that of the breed average.

One of the first lots into the ring and getting the sale going well was Kerins Viva who hit the market at €4,200. This bull was bred and exhibited by Bernard Kerins, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Sired by Keirsbeath Karma, this five-star carcase weight bull was out of a Lanigan Red Mikado dam.

Following closely behind was Liss Maxol Y150 who sold when the hammer fell at €4,000. Bred and exhibited by John and Sean McEnroe, Liss, Oldcastle, Co Meath, this bull was sired by Cairnton Killimanjaro U435. The five-star replacement bull also boasted a DBI of €132.