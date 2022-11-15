Spaced boarding is a good way to increase the rate of airflow into a shed while still providing protection from the elements.

The adverse weather in recent weeks and higher than normal temperatures for the time of year are giving housing facilities and management practices a good test.

The volume of rain falling in torrential downpours is huge and has resulted in many farmers reporting eave gutters overflowing or water getting in to slatted tanks.

There are two main issues with eave gutters. The first is a build-up of dirt in gutters restricting the flow of water or limiting the amount of water gutters are capable of holding. The second issue is in sheds with a large roof span and a downpipe(s) that is not capable of handling the volumes of rainfall.

In both cases, the typical consequence is gutters overflowing over the gutter and in to the shed. It is prudent to check that gutters are clean, keeping safety precautions in mind and also reviewing sheds with a large span to see if additional downpipes are needed or a larger downpipe section.

Some farmers facing issues in this regard have increased the size of the exit point in the gutter and replaced standard downpipes with 4in sewer piping.

Land/yard water overflow

A big consequence of the eave gutter issues described above or water flowing from lands or yards and accessing storage tanks or soiled water collection areas is eroded slurry storage capacity.

There have been a number of reports, particularly where sheds are built on slopes and adjoined by land/gravel with the same surface level as tanks, of water overcoming normal defence mechanisms.

One way of preventing water seeping into tanks at the back of sheds is to dig a channel along by the wall and either fill with gravel or a drainage channel.

Falling leaves can quickly block gutters diverting rainfall from downpipes and increasing the risk of rainfall entering sheds.

The height of these protection mechanisms should ideally be lower than the top of the tank wall/shed floor to provide added protection.

Note that where stone or gravel channels have been in place for a significant length of time they may need to be replaced to ensure there is sufficient capacity to redirect water.

The same applies to gravel yards where there is a lot of traffic from machinery, with these areas easily becoming compacted and limiting the drainage capacity.

Minimising soiled water

It is important to minimise the areas contributing to soiled water storage in light of new nitrates rules introduced under the Fifth Nitrates Action Programme.

Changes to prohibited periods for the application of soiled water are summarised in Table 1.

It is also important to be cognisant of the fact that the soiled water storage capacity dairy farmers must possess is increasing and to keep this in mind when carrying out or planning any infrastructure developments.

Downpipes should divert water in to a drainage channel or soakway.

The increases are summarised as follows:

From 1 December 2023, all milk producers must have a minimum of 21 days soiled water storage capacity on the holding.

From 1 December 2024, all milk producers must have a minimum of 31 days soiled water storage capacity on the holding except for winter/liquid milk producers where this storage must be in place by 1 December 2025.

Ventilation challenges

While temperatures have reduced this week, they have been running significantly above normal levels for the time of year.

There is also suggestions that temperatures could revert upwards again next week.

This is leading to significant issues in sheds with reports of outbreaks of pneumonia in young animals, in particular.

Ventilation has a large role to play in animal health.

Poor ventilation will reduce the flow of clean air through a building with stale air increasing the risk of viruses, bacteria, etc, spreading between animals and disease establishing.

A smoke bomb test will quickly help to demonstrate the rate of air flow through animal housing

Signs of poor ventilation include a stale smell of ammonia when entering a shed, condensation on the walls or sheeting, animals coughing/breathing open mouthed or possessing nasal discharge from their nose.

A smoke bomb test will also quickly help to demonstrate the rate of air flow through animal housing.

The Department of Agriculture’s building specifications give clear guidelines for new builds but most issues are typically seen in older sheds, many of which have a low roof and inadequate inlet and outlet areas for the size of shed and number of animals accommodated. Removing side sheeting from a section of a shed can significantly increase air flow in to the shed.

In the longer term, utilising spaced boarding, wind breakers or increasing the size of the inlet gap are recommended Increasing the outflow is more challenging but options including lifting a number of sheets can help.

Ventilation improved by raising a number of roof sheets.

Housing animals on a dry day and, in particular, housing sheep dry will help to avoid high levels of humidity in the immediate period following housing.

Abiding by recommended stocking rates is also integral to helping animals to settle quicker and perform in an indoor environment.