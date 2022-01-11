Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 1am, when McHale noticed the sheep pen was missing. / Philip Doyle

Farm equipment totalling an estimated €8,000 in value is thought to have been stolen from a sheep farm near Knockmore, Co Mayo, on the night of Sunday 2 January.

Some 30 sheep gates, an electronic weighing scales, footbaths, a power washer and fencing tools were stolen along with an eight-by-four foot Nugent mesh-sided trailer, according to farmer John McHale.

McHale believes that the robbery took place some time after 7pm, explaining that he had finished feeding lambs and was visiting relatives until approximately 1am, noticing the missing handling unit on his way home.

An Garda Síochána attended the scene shortly afterwards.

“I was surprised to see the pen gone. It would have been very awkward and very noisy to disassemble. It was an usual robbery,” stated McHale.

The penning and scales were Ritchie-branded, a brand that would be uncommon in his area McHale added.

'Devastating' loss

“It was devastating to realise what had happened. I had built up the race and pens, adding sections in over [the] years,” he went on.

“The scales alone would cost almost €2,000. There were shed gates, drafting gates, a power washer and fencing equipment too,” the Knockmore farmer remarked.

McHale thanked the support offered by the local GAA club for helping to share information online about the stolen items.

Camera footage

CCTV footage has emerged showing a light-blue Ford transit van towing a trailer through the nearby village of Knockmore shortly after 10pm on the night of the incident.

CCTV shot of the van McHale suspects as having taken sheep penning, trailer and equipment from the farm.

The trailer appears full and McHale has said that he believes the trailer to be his mesh-sided Nugent trailer filled with his sheep gates.

“They would have had to have a van, given the amount they took on the night,” he added.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Ballina Garda station.