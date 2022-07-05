Sharon Whitehead has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the ABP Food Group (ABP).

Whitehead is the group vice-president of human resources (HR) at Smurfit Kappa plc and previously worked with Kerry Group plc in various international human resources leadership roles, including global vice-president of HR.

The Wicklow native is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the professional body for human resources and people development, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Carlow Institute of Technology, in addition to various industry qualifications.

International experience

ABP chair John Moloney said that Whitehead “brings a wealth of international leadership experience to the role, particularly in the areas of HR, talent development, food science and food processing”.

“Her appointment further strengthens the board, as the business continues to grow and evolve across each of our divisions,” he said.

