ABP employees took part in first-ever charity abseil event and have raised over €4,000 as part of the fundraising initiative.

Four employees from ABP took part in the challenge at Generators Skyview Tower in Smithfield on Friday 29 October, to raise funds for The Ronald McDonald House.

The four women from ABP climbed 244 winding steps, the equivalent of 16 flights, to descend 190 feet on to Smithfield Square.

Amanda Carroll from Ardee, Co Louth; Maire Kellet from Castleblayney, Co Monaghan; Aideen Burke of Whitegate, Co Clare and Noreen Walsh from Cahir, Co Tipperary took part in the event.

The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation and a supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and are hospitalised or undergoing medical treatment at Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin.