Macra held the ABP Leaders of the Year awards at the Athlone Springs Hotel on Saturday 23 September.
Three members were awarded Leadership Awards (pictured).
Three members were awarded Volunteer of the Year Awards, with 12 Macra members receiving president’s medals, including the Leadership Awards winners.
Winners of the 2023 ABP
National Leadership Awards:Christine O’Neill, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.
Christine O’Neill, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.Joanne Cushen, Callan Macra,
Co Kilkenny (pictured above).John Duffy, Three Parishes
Macra, Co Monaghan.
John Duffy, Three Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan.
Remaining finalists, who were awarded with president’s medals by Macra president Elaine Houlihan:Clíona O’Leary, Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford.Conor Murphy, Whitechurch Macra, Seandún, Co Cork.Liam Hanrahan, Kilrush Macra, Co Clare.Mike Dunne, Fermoy Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork.Niamh Farrell, Greenfields Headford Macra, Co Galway.Paul Gill, Longwood Killyon Macra, Co Meath.Stephanie Blewitt, Kilmallock Macra, Co Limerick.Tom Long, Rathkeevin Macra, South Tipperary.William Clancy, Borrisoleigh Macra, North Tipperary.
Volunteer of the Year Award winners:Leinster: Willie Murphy,
Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford.Munster: Kate O’Donovan, Ballinascarthy Macra, Carbery, Co Cork.Northwest: Seán Walsh,
Benbulben Macra, Co Sligo.
Macra held the ABP Leaders of the Year awards at the Athlone Springs Hotel on Saturday 23 September.
Three members were awarded Leadership Awards (pictured).
Three members were awarded Volunteer of the Year Awards, with 12 Macra members receiving president’s medals, including the Leadership Awards winners.
Winners of the 2023 ABP
National Leadership Awards:Christine O’Neill, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.
Christine O’Neill, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.Joanne Cushen, Callan Macra,
Co Kilkenny (pictured above).John Duffy, Three Parishes
Macra, Co Monaghan.
John Duffy, Three Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan.
Remaining finalists, who were awarded with president’s medals by Macra president Elaine Houlihan:Clíona O’Leary, Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford.Conor Murphy, Whitechurch Macra, Seandún, Co Cork.Liam Hanrahan, Kilrush Macra, Co Clare.Mike Dunne, Fermoy Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork.Niamh Farrell, Greenfields Headford Macra, Co Galway.Paul Gill, Longwood Killyon Macra, Co Meath.Stephanie Blewitt, Kilmallock Macra, Co Limerick.Tom Long, Rathkeevin Macra, South Tipperary.William Clancy, Borrisoleigh Macra, North Tipperary.
Volunteer of the Year Award winners:Leinster: Willie Murphy,
Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford.Munster: Kate O’Donovan, Ballinascarthy Macra, Carbery, Co Cork.Northwest: Seán Walsh,
Benbulben Macra, Co Sligo.
SHARING OPTIONS: