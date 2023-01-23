Tyrone-based beef and lamb processor ABP Linden Food, part of ABP Food Group, has switched to renewable electricity made from biogas.

The biogas is generated by Co Down-based Progress Energy. Waste byproducts from two other ABP factories at Newry and Lurgan is processed through Progress Energy’s 500kW anaerobic digestion plant, which was built in 2014 by farmer Andrew Thompson.

The biogas is then burned through a combined heat and power plant to create electricity, which is sold to 3T Power, which then supplies it to ABP.

The arrangement satisfies 100% of ABP Linden’s retail site’s renewable electricity.

In a release, ABP stated: “The initiative is part of ABP’s group-wide commitment to lowering its carbon footprint through a sustainability strategy that is aligned to science-based targets, as set out in the 2015 Paris agreement."