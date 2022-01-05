ABP is the 2022 sponsor of the Farm Safety category at this years BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

2022 marks ABP’s eighth year sponsoring the special farm safety award. The event will take place virtually from 12-14 January 2022.

The ABP Farm Safety Award recognises projects that focus on improving safety on farms and educating young people about the dangers of accidents in a farming environment.

The award has year-on-year produced ground-breaking projects from students across the country.

Farm safety is an issue that is still prevalent in Ireland today. In 2021, 10 people in the farming sector were killed in work-related accidents according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), accounting for approximately 24% of all Irish workplace-related deaths during the year.

Managing director of ABP Ireland Kevin Cahill said: “We are proud to sponsor the Farm Safety Award for an eighth consecutive year.

“Safety continues to be an area of major concern on Irish farms, with farm-related deaths accounting for a disproportionate number of workplace accidents every year.

Cahill said that farm safety is an issue that requires continuous education, research and innovation to address, and that ABP looks forward to seeing the new and ground-breaking projects from this year’s award entrants.

“I would like to thank all of the entrants for their submissions, and for their work in trying to improve farm safety,” he said.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is now in its 58th year and is one of the largest and longest-running science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) events in the world.